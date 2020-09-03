
The Shakib Al Hasan Foundation News
thumb

Opportunity to fly to Old Trafford winning Shakib's auction

With a view to helping the flood affected people in Bangladesh, the Shakib Al Hasan Foundation has decided for a auction. The auction has started at 12:20 pm Bangladesh time on Thu

thumb

Shakib extends helping hand to 300 needy families

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has started his foundation ‘The Shakib Al Hasan Foundation’ with a view to helping the needy people. The journey of this foundation has

thumb

Shakib donates another Tk. 2 million to fight coronavirus

Life has stopped. However, the attempt to stand beside the people is not stopped. Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s organization ‘The Shakib Al Hasan Foundation’ has do

