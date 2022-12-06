The Adelaide Oval News
MCG-like wicket suit for Boland in Adelaide
Victoria's Scott Boland is likely to return to Australia's Red Ball starting XI after the unfortunate injury of Test skipper Pat Cummins in the first Test against the West Indies i
We were better as a team and deserve the win: Virat Kohli
India captain Virat Kohli was over the moon after his team created history winning the opening Test against Australia in Adelaide.The 31 run victory has become the first ever win f
CA hopes to permanent Pink ball Test in Adelaide
Cricket Australia is hoping to continue the Day Night Test in Adelaide from the upcoming season.Since 2015, the Adelaide became the venue of Day Night Test every year, the conditio