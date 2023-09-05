
Thailand News
Thailand's Nattaya Boochatham makes history in T20I cricket

On Monday, Thailand spinnerNattaya Boochatham made history by taking three wickets in a match againstKuwait for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier.Earlier, 10 bowl

Associate member boards not happy with proposed ICC revenue model

India will get the largest revenueshare in ICC's new proposed revenue model. Since the release of this model,various discussions and criticisms have been going on around it. ICC as

Thailand qualify for Women's Asia Cup 2022 semi-finals

Thailand has made it to the semi-finals of the 2022 Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Women's Asia Cup under somewhat fortuitous circumstances.Thailand have confirmed their place in the

Complete schedule of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup tournament is just around the corner and will go all guns blazing on February 21 onwards. The ten-nation tournament is scheduled to be held in Austral

