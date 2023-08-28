Texas Chargers News
Texas Chargers wins dramatical final, crowned champions of inaugural US Masters T10
Texas Chargers held their nerveat crucial moments, and put on a fantastic performance on Sunday, as theydefeated the New York Warriors, via a Super Over in the Final of the inaugur
Hafeez, Perera help Texas Chargers knock Morrisville Unity out of US Masters T10
The former Pakistan captainMohammad Hafeez was in sublime form with the bat, and played a blinder as theTexas Chargers defeated Morrisville Unity by 8 wickets in the Eliminator, in
US Masters T10 League 2023 playoffs schedule confirmed
New York Warriors finished at thetop of the points table after defeating Morrisville Unity by 33 runs in thelast league match of the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Re
New York Warriors consolidate their position at top with another win
New York Warriors registeredtheir fourth victory of the competition after defeating Texas Chargers by 6runs in the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadiu
Sreesanth's 4-fer goes in vain as Hafeez guides Texas Chargers to their second win
Mohammed Hafeez picked up impressivefigures of 3/10 as the Texas Chargers defeated the Morrisville Unity by 34 runsin the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park
Fidel Edwards' impressive 3/5 helps Texas Chargers defeat New Jersey Triton's
Fidel Edwards picked up fantasticbowling figures of 3/5 as the Texas Chargers took down the New Jersey Triton'sby 8 wickets in the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regi
Jacques Kallis' scintillating knock helps California Knights beat Texas Chargers
The California Knights picked uptheir first victory of the tournament after defeating Texas Chargers by 48 runsin the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park Sta
The inaugural season of the US Masters T10 League kicks off tomorrow
The US Masters T10 League is allset to catch the imagination of the sports lovers in the United States ofAmerica from18 August 2023. A host of former cricketing greats such as Gaut