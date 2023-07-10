
Tests News
Ben Stokes shatters MS Dhoni's long-standing record in Test cricket

England national cricket team led by Ben Stokes ran through two close defeats at the hands of the Australian cricket team in the ongoing Ashes 2023 series. Australia beat England b

Pujara expresses interest to play ODIs and T20Is

Cheteshwar Pujara has been a dependable No.3 batsman for India in Test cricket. He is highly regarded as the potential successor to legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid in modern-day c

Ind vs SA: Kohli creates new record in 2nd Test as captain

Indian captain Virat Kohli who is going after records on match days has created one more record to his name. The skipper on Thursday became the second Indian skipper to captain the

