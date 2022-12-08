
Test Career News
thumb

Jos Buttler is unsure about his Test return, focusing on 2023 World Cup

Jos Buttler, England's white-ball captain, has said he is reluctant to return to the national Test team and is currently enjoying the demanding task of leading his country at ODIs

thumb

SL vs PAK: Babar Azam completed 3000 international Test runs

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has passed the 3,000 run mark in tests.He reached the milestone on day 4 of the first test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.The first game of

thumb

Leg Spinner Yasir Shah Pakistan's fifth leading wicket-taker bowler in Test cricket

Pakistani leg spinner Yasir Shah became Pakistan's fifth leading wicket-taker bowler in Test cricket after surpassing legendary spinner Abdul Qadir in the first Test match against

thumb

Jos Buttler says England's white-ball captain could be ending of Test career

Jos Buttler: Captain Eoin Morgan, winner of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday. Jos Buttler was then made captain of Eng

