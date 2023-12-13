
Test Captain News
thumb

Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as vice captain of Pakistan Test team

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Media Director Aalia Rasheed has announced that fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been appointed as the vice-captain of the Pakistan Test cricket tea

thumb

Babar Azam is still the leader of the team, says Shan Masood

Newly appointed Pakistan captain Shan Masood will rely on the experience of his former captain Babar Azam to lead the Pakistan team in the longer format of the game. The left-hande

thumb

PCB announces Shan Masood as Test captain, Shaheen Afridi as T20Is captain

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Shaheen Afridi as the new T20I captain of the Pakistan national cricket team and Shan Masood has been given the leadership duties of

thumb

Former Australia Test captain Brian Booth pass away at age of 89

Cricket Australia announced on Saturday that former test player and field hockey Olympian Brian Booth had died. He was 89.Booth was a graceful middle-order batsman and made 29 Test

thumb

Temba Bavuma named new South Africa Test captain

Temba Bavuma will captain South Africa in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies, Cricket South Africa announced on Friday.Cricket South Africa announced on Friday that T

thumb

Bangladesh appoints Shakib Al Hasan as Test captain once again

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan said on Thursday that all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will resume the post of captain of the national team.Shakib Al Hasan will o

