India becomes the world No. 1 in all formats at same time
Team India made history by becoming world number one in all three formats simultaneously. Team India became the number one Test Team in the most recent ICC Test Team Ranking. Team
India spring surprise when Virat Kohli missed the 2nd test, SA-Bowl selected first with Olivier
India sprung a surprise on the morning of the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers when Test captain Virat Kohli was rule out from their first XI with a back spasm.Ind
Inzamam comes up with new suggestions to keep Test cricket exciting in the future
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has come up with interesting suggestion in order to keep Test cricket alive in the future. Test cricket is considered the most top format and
'Shakib did not want to play Tests, so we made him captain'
The BCB chief Nazmul Hasan Papon has once again opened up regarding star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's reluctance in the Test format. On Monday, he publicly told the media that the
Ashwin wants Ishant to take 500 Test wickets
After Ishant Sharma picking up his 300th Test wicket while playing his 98th match to become only the third Indian pacer to reach the milestone, India spinner R Ashwin said he wants
Pujara still aspires to play white-ball cricket
While Cheteshwar Pujara is considered as the mainstay of India Test squad, he could not cement his place in the white-ball cricket, having played only 5 ODIs and 30 IPL games.Howev
Carey replaces Wade in Australia Test squad
Matthew Wade has been dropped from Australia's Test squad for the tour of South Africa after having a forgettable series against India. Alex Carey has been named in the 19-man cont
Adil Rashid expresses his interest to return to Test cricket
England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has now expressed his desire to return to play Test cricket. The spinner is not part of the England Test squad and first-class cricket due to an ail
ICC announce Test XI of 2019
The apex cricket body, International Cricket Council had a busy day at the office as it picked India's best Test playing XI of 2019. Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been named the b
Kohli finishes the year as best Test batsman
As the latest ICC Test Rankings are out now, India Test skipper is finishing 2019 as the best batsman in the longest format of the game. He has got 928 rating points to his name in
'Tamim's wicket was hugely satisfying,' says Cummins
Australian fast bowler, Pat Cummins has expressed his satisfaction at getting the wicket of Tamim Iqbal in the 2nd innings of the 1st Test against Bangladesh."Obviously really sati
Smith surprised at Bangladesh's 2-0 claim
Australia's skipper Steve Smith is surprised by the bold comments coming from the Bangladesh camp about winning the Test series 2-0 against Australia. However, Smith was quick to r