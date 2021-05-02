
Team Sri Lanka News
thumb

Sri Lanka Greats XI charity match postponed

The charity match organized between Sri Lanka Greats XI and Team Sri Lanka has been postponed from May 4th due to the COVID-19 scare around the game.Sri Lanka Cricket have organize

thumb

I urge all fans to stay at home: Jayasuriya ahead of Greats XI match

Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya, who is to lead the Greats XI team in the spectatorless Charity match against the Team Sri Lanka on May 4 has urged the fans to stay

thumb

Jayasuriya to lead the Sri Lanka Greats XI vs Team Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya will lead the Greats XI, it is learnt here.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is hosting a charity T20 match on May 4 between Sri Lanka Greats XI vs

