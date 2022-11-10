
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Team Pakistan News
thumb

Team Pakistan arrives in Melbourne for T20 World Cup 2022 final

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Melbourne on Thursday for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final on November 13 at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).The Pakistan squad a

thumb

Mickey Arthur wants his team to avoid 'championship hangover'.

Mickey Arthur, the head coach of Pakistan Cricket Team, wants to make sure that the Men in Green doesn't suffer a post-Champions Trophy letdown and he is eager to get back to work.

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.