Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Team of the year News
thumb

bdcrictime's Test team of the year

The year 2018 is almost over. After T20I and ODI XIs, bdcrictime.com now brings you their selected Test XI of the year.The team includes three Indians, two New Zealanders and Sri L

thumb

Shakib in Bhogle's ODI XI of 2018

Shakib Al Hasan has been picked in Harsha Bhogle's ODI team of year 2018. The ace all-rounder was the sole Bangladeshi in Harsha's XI.[caption id="attachment_110718" align="alignce

thumb

bdcrictime's ODI team of the year

Calender year 2018 is set to see its end as we bring you the best teams of each format from this year. bdcrictime.com brings you their selected best ODI team of the year.The ODI XI

thumb

bdcrictime's T20I team of the year 2018

Calendar year 2018 is almost at its end. It was another fruitful year for international cricket. bdcrictime.com brings you the best T20I team of 2018.The team has Bangladesh's Shak

