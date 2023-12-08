Team Abu Dhabi News
Team Abu Dhabi register thrilling last-ball win to grab their first victory in their last match
Kyle Mayers cracked a brilliant61 runs to help Team Abu Dhabi pull off a thrilling last-ball win over DelhiBulls in the 27th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium
New York Strikers’ Gurbaz, Narine extend Team Abu Dhabi's losing streak to six out of six matches
New York Strikers’ openerRahmanullah Gurbaz’s knock of 41 and Sunil Narine’s spell of 2 for 16 pushedTeam Abu Dhabi to their sixth defeat in six matches through a 24 runs win inthe
Bangla Tigers devour Team Abu Dhabi by 9 wickets to inflict their fifth consecutive defeat
Bangla Tigers pounced on Team AbuDhabi to record a nine-wicket victory and also inflict a fifth consecutivedefeat in the 19th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadiu
Deccan Gladiators push struggling Team Abu Dhabi to fourth consecutive defeat
Deccan Gladiators trouncedstruggling Team Abu Dhabi by 63 runs in the 12th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 atthe Zayed Cricket Stadium. Riding on quick knocks from Andre Fletcher (41),N
Beach, golf, food, sun and cricket: England cricketer Alex Hales ‘loves’ winters in Abu Dhabi
‘I think I may have been born inthe wrong country,’ says Alex Hales as he comes down for a media interactionfollowing Team Abu Dhabi’s first game of the seventh season of Abu Dhabi
Northern Warriors’ Kennar Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai whip Team Abu Dhabi’s attack for a 10-wicket win
Northern Warriors opener KennarLewis and Hazratullah Zazai thrashed Team Abu Dhabi’s bowling attack to breezeto a ten-wicket win with one over to spare in the sixth match of the Ab
Debutants Morrisville Samp Army marches off in style trouncing Team Abu Dhabi to finish third
Debutants Morrisville SAMP Armymarched off in style by bowling out Team Abu Dhabi for a paltry 48 runs in 8.4overs to record an emphatic 79-runs victory in the third place play-off
In shorter formats, bowlers win you tournaments, says Team Abu Dhabi’s Andrew Tye
The T10 format is considered tobe the fastest in the sport of cricket, with many players calling it a more batter-friendlyformat. Be that as it may, a few of the bowlers have left
Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Waseem help New York Strikers strike down Team Abu Dhabi
Wahab Riaz’s fine three wicketspell and opener Muhammad Waseem’s unbeaten 45 helped New York Strikers strikedown Team Abu Dhabi in the 28th match on the tenth day of the Abu Dhabi
Rashid and Allen restrict Bangla Tigers to ensure Team Abu Dhabi an emphatic win
Team Abu Dhabi spinners AdilRashid and Fabian Allen restricted Bangla Tigers to 74 for 5 and helped theirteam register an emphatic eight wicket win in the 24th match on the ninth d
Team Abu Dhabi- Delhi Bulls match ends in an exciting tie to lit up Abu Dhabi T10
Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bullsbattled hard for a victory but the match ended in a tie. The second match ofthe day in the Abu Dhabi T10 on Friday at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket stad
Mustafizur flops on Abu Dhabi T10 debut, Pooran stars in Deccan Gladiators' win
Team Abu Dhabi’s sixth season ofthe Abu Dhabi T10 League started badly. Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman madehis debut in the T10 League in this match. Although he got flopped in