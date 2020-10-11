
Tawhid Hridoy News
thumb

Irfan-Hridoy snatch victory for Shanto XI in opening game

Shanto XI won the opening game against Mahmudullah XI in BCB President's Cup. The low scoring thriller turned into a comfortable chase after Tawhid Hridoy and Irfan Sukkur built a

thumb

Bangladesh Under-19s clean sweep Sri lanka Under-19s

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 50 runs on the world record day of Tawhid Hridoy. With this win, Bnagladesh Under-19 Cricket Team clinched the series by 4-0. The first match was aband

thumb

Tawhid Hridoy makes world record in U19 cricket

Tawhid Hridoy becomes the first-ever batsman to score three consecutive hundreds in the history of U19 cricket.Bangladesh's U19 star Tawhid Hridoy is having the series of his life

thumb

Mahmudul leads Bangladesh U19 clinch big win against New Zealand U19

Bangladesh Under-19 have registered a comprehensive win of 6 wickets against New Zealand Under-19 in the second one-day match at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. [নিউজটি বাংলায়

