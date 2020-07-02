
Taufeeq Umar News
thumb

Afridi recovers from Coronavirus

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi was the second prominent cricketer who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week after his former mate Taufeeq Umar was diagnosed for the first ti

thumb

Message from former Pakistan opener after recovering from coronavirus

The former Pakistan opener, Taufeeq Umar who was diagnosed with COVID-19 two weeks ago, has been recovered from the deadly virus. Taufeeq himself has confirmed the matter of recove

thumb

Former Pakistan cricketer dies of coronavirus

Former Pakistan first-class cricketer cricketer Riaz Sheik on Tuesday turned into the second proficient player in the nation to pass away on account of suspected conronavirus, as i

thumb

Former Pakistan opener contracts coronavirus

Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar has been recently diagnosed with COVID-19 positive. Consequently, he becomes the first prominent cricketer to fall victim to the Covid-19 lethal

