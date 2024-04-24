Tasmania News
Kuhnemann moves to Tasmania, eyes for Test Cricket return
Matthew Kuhnemann has signed a three-year deal with Tasmanian Tigers in a bid for greater red-ball opportunities after not playing at all for Queensland in last Marsh Sheffield Shi
Paine set to return in cricket after one and a half year
Former Australia captain TimPaine's career is going to gain momentum after almost a year and a half. He hasearned a place in Tasmania's squad for the first game of the new Sheffiel
Concerns over Australia-India first Test
India national team are currently in Australia for three-match ODI series and four-match Test series. But concerns have started to rise as coronavirus outbreak in Adelaide is incre
Henriques' darkest moments in career, thought of committing suicide
There are many cases of cricketers staying away from the game due to mental exhaustion, frustration or acceptance of failure. Glenn Maxwell was the last to take a break from all fo
Watch: Tasmania lose 5 wickets for 3 runs versus Victoria
Cricket is an unpredictable game and at any second, the game can change and that's the ultimate beauty of it. During the third fixture of the ongoing Marsh Cup between Victoria and