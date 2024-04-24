
Tasmania News
thumb

Kuhnemann moves to Tasmania, eyes for Test Cricket return

Matthew Kuhnemann has signed a three-year deal with Tasmanian Tigers in a bid for greater red-ball opportunities after not playing at all for Queensland in last Marsh Sheffield Shi

thumb

Paine set to return in cricket after one and a half year

Former Australia captain TimPaine's career is going to gain momentum after almost a year and a half. He hasearned a place in Tasmania's squad for the first game of the new Sheffiel

thumb

Concerns over Australia-India first Test

India national team are currently in Australia for three-match ODI series and four-match Test series. But concerns have started to rise as coronavirus outbreak in Adelaide is incre

thumb

Henriques' darkest moments in career, thought of committing suicide

There are many cases of cricketers staying away from the game due to mental exhaustion, frustration or acceptance of failure. Glenn Maxwell was the last to take a break from all fo

thumb

Watch: Tasmania lose 5 wickets for 3 runs versus Victoria

Cricket is an unpredictable game and at any second, the game can change and that's the ultimate beauty of it. During the third fixture of the ongoing Marsh Cup between Victoria and

