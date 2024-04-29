Tamim Iqbal News
4 Bangladesh cricketers in LPL 2024 auction
A bid for over 500 internationalcricketers has been submitted in the auction to participate in the forthcomingseason of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Four Bangladeshi cricketers
Tamim gives money to cleaners of Fatullah Stadium
Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal providedyet another astounding illustration of greatness. Tamim provided money to theKhan Saheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah's pitch cleaners. Tam
Nahid Rana's fiery fifer hands Shinepukur a convincing victory over Mohammedan
Shinepukur Cricket Club beat Mohammedan Sporting Club by 6 wickets in DLS method on Tuesday (16th April). Shinepukur's Nahid Rana picked up fifer reduced Mohammedan for a paltry to
Shanto reveals his discussion with Tamim
Najmul Hossain Shanto and TamimIqbal faced each other in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL). After the match,there was a long discussion between the two in Mirpur. Tamim is now out of
It would be nice if Tamim Bhai returns to the team: Shanto
Tamim Iqbal has been away from international cricket for quite some time. Although not playing internationally, Tamim is playing very well in domestic cricket. After scoring runs i
Naim Sheikh notches up hundred amidst umpire controversy
Naim Sheikh brought up his first hundred of the ongoing season of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Monday (15th April). Despite the umpire controversy in his innings, Naim Sheikh had
Saif Hasan's all round brilliance hands Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club a dominating victory
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Prime Bank Cricket Club by 73 runs on Saturday (6th April) in the Dhaka Premier League. Saif Hasan was brilliant with both bat and ball for Sheikh
Tamim's 74 after Rubel and Mahadi's brilliant bowling give Prime Bank a convincing win
Prime Bank Cricket Club beat Partex Sporting Club by 4 wickets on Wednesday (3rd April). Rubel Hossain's brilliant bowling didn't allow Partex' batters to score big. Sheikh Mahadi
Tamim Iqbal's fifty in vain as Gazi Group thrash Prime Bank by 6 wickets
Gazi Group have beaten Prime Bank by 6 wickets on Sunday (24th March). Batting First, barring Tamim Iqbal's fifty and Alok Kapali's 47 no one really stood tall for Prime Bank. In r
16 Bangladeshi unsold at the auction of 'The Hundred'
16 Bangladeshis were named in the draft of the Hundred. But no one got a team, everyone was unsold at the auction. The 16 Bangladeshis were : Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Litton D
Tamim - Emon slam fifties to hand Prime Bank their fourth win on the trot
In the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Prime Bank Cricket Club have their fourth win on the trot. Choosing to bowl first, they wrapped up Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club for 132 ru
Tamim Iqbal coming to live today
Tamim Iqbal has been absent fromthe Bangladesh national cricket team for an extended period of time. It remainsunknown when he will make his return. It is his 35th birthday today.