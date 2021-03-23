T20Is News
Kohli opens up on the prospect of him opening in T20Is in future
Indian captain Virat Kohli stunned the cricket fraternity when he opened the batting alongside Rohit Sharma in the fifth T20I against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Pujara expresses interest to play ODIs and T20Is
Cheteshwar Pujara has been a dependable No.3 batsman for India in Test cricket. He is highly regarded as the potential successor to legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid in modern-day c
Akmal forced to apologise to journalist
Pakistan star batsman Umar Akmal is always prone to controversy, and once again he finds himself in the centre of a new controversy, despite starring with the bat just a few hours
Finch reveals the most underrated player in T20Is
Australia's Aaron Finch reckons that left-handed batsman Shaun Marsh is the most 'underrated' T20 player in the cricketing globe. Shaun Marsh has represented Australia and other do
Rohit may be rested for Australia T20Is
It seems that India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma will not play the upcoming two T20Is against Australia as the skipper Virat Kohli will be back in full swing. Since the last couple
Perera scores two double centuries in a first-class match
It takes time to read the pitch in Test cricket and going about the business is not that easy to score free flow of runs as there may be a lapse in concentration to anyone but the