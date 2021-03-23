
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







T20Is News
thumb

Kohli opens up on the prospect of him opening in T20Is in future

Indian captain Virat Kohli stunned the cricket fraternity when he opened the batting alongside Rohit Sharma in the fifth T20I against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

thumb

Pujara expresses interest to play ODIs and T20Is

Cheteshwar Pujara has been a dependable No.3 batsman for India in Test cricket. He is highly regarded as the potential successor to legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid in modern-day c

thumb

Akmal forced to apologise to journalist

Pakistan star batsman Umar Akmal is always prone to controversy, and once again he finds himself in the centre of a new controversy, despite starring with the bat just a few hours

thumb

Finch reveals the most underrated player in T20Is

Australia's Aaron Finch reckons that left-handed batsman Shaun Marsh is the most 'underrated' T20 player in the cricketing globe. Shaun Marsh has represented Australia and other do

thumb

Rohit may be rested for Australia T20Is

It seems that India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma will not play the upcoming two T20Is against Australia as the skipper Virat Kohli will be back in full swing. Since the last couple

thumb

Perera scores two double centuries in a first-class match

It takes time to read the pitch in Test cricket and going about the business is not that easy to score free flow of runs as there may be a lapse in concentration to anyone but the

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.