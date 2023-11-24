T20I News
Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes 3rd batsman to get out for a diamond duck in T20Is
Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was run out for a diamond duck in the first T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23.Ruturaj Gaikwad became only the third Ind
India will play two T20Is in USA on West Indies Tour
The Indian team will play two more T20Is against the West Indies in the United States of America during their scheduled July-August 2023 tour.The Indian team will play two more T20
India becomes the world No. 1 in all formats at same time
Team India made history by becoming world number one in all three formats simultaneously. Team India became the number one Test Team in the most recent ICC Test Team Ranking. Team
I have decided not to give up the format says Rohit Sharma
On the eve of the 1st ODI, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said he intends to continue playing in the T20I format and that older players would continue to rotate in the ODI World Cup y
Former England player Gary Ballance called up in Zimbabwe's squad for Ireland T20Is
Former England left-hander Gary Ballance will ply his trade in the three-game T20I series in Ireland. The southpaw has already played 39 games at international level.Gary Ballance
Southee becomes the leading wicket taker in T20Is
New Zealand pacesetter Tim Southee has overtaken Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan to become the leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket. The bowler achieved that milestone in hi
Shadab Khan becomes the second highest wicket taker for Pakistan in T20Is
Pakistani white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan is now the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is for the Men in Green.Pakistan easily defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs in the first game
Siraj is consideration to replace Bumrah in India squad for South Africa T20Is
After Jasprit Bumrah was reportedly injured with a stress fracture in his back, it is reported that Mohammed Siraj could be called up as his replacement for the ongoing South Afric
Shahbaz, Shreyas Iyer Set to include for T20I against South Africa
With all-rounder Deepak Hooda also eliminated from the series due to back spasms, the national selection committee will recall middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer for the South Afric
Babar overtakes Sarfaraz as most successful Pakistan captain in T20Is
Skipper Babar Azam on Thursday broke former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's record of winning most T20I games after beating England and became the successful T20 captain of Pakistan.Pakis
Rohit Sharma India's second most successful T20 captain
Indian national cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma has surpassed his predecessor Virat Kohli as captain of the Twenty20 squad.Rohit Sharma has overtaken Virat Kohli as India's secon
Martin Guptill overtakes Rohit Sharma to become highest run scorer in T20 internationals
Martin Guptill has now accumulated 3,399 runs in the T20I format after playing just 116 games while Rohit has scored 3,379 runs after playing 12 more games compared to Guptill to e