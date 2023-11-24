
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







T20I News
thumb

Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes 3rd batsman to get out for a diamond duck in T20Is

Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was run out for a diamond duck in the first T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23.Ruturaj Gaikwad became only the third Ind

thumb

India will play two T20Is in USA on West Indies Tour

The Indian team will play two more T20Is against the West Indies in the United States of America during their scheduled July-August 2023 tour.The Indian team will play two more T20

thumb

India becomes the world No. 1 in all formats at same time

Team India made history by becoming world number one in all three formats simultaneously. Team India became the number one Test Team in the most recent ICC Test Team Ranking. Team

thumb

I have decided not to give up the format says Rohit Sharma

On the eve of the 1st ODI, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said he intends to continue playing in the T20I format and that older players would continue to rotate in the ODI World Cup y

thumb

Former England player Gary Ballance called up in Zimbabwe's squad for Ireland T20Is

Former England left-hander Gary Ballance will ply his trade in the three-game T20I series in Ireland. The southpaw has already played 39 games at international level.Gary Ballance

thumb

Southee becomes the leading wicket taker in T20Is

New Zealand pacesetter Tim Southee has overtaken Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan to become the leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket. The bowler achieved that milestone in hi

thumb

Shadab Khan becomes the second highest wicket taker for Pakistan in T20Is

Pakistani white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan is now the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is for the Men in Green.Pakistan easily defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs in the first game

thumb

Siraj is consideration to replace Bumrah in India squad for South Africa T20Is

After Jasprit Bumrah was reportedly injured with a stress fracture in his back, it is reported that Mohammed Siraj could be called up as his replacement for the ongoing South Afric

thumb

Shahbaz, Shreyas Iyer Set to include for T20I against South Africa

With all-rounder Deepak Hooda also eliminated from the series due to back spasms, the national selection committee will recall middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer for the South Afric

thumb

Babar overtakes Sarfaraz as most successful Pakistan captain in T20Is

Skipper Babar Azam on Thursday broke former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's record of winning most T20I games after beating England and became the successful T20 captain of Pakistan.Pakis

thumb

Rohit Sharma India's second most successful T20 captain

Indian national cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma has surpassed his predecessor Virat Kohli as captain of the Twenty20 squad.Rohit Sharma has overtaken Virat Kohli as India's secon

thumb

Martin Guptill overtakes Rohit Sharma to become highest run scorer in T20 internationals

Martin Guptill has now accumulated 3,399 runs in the T20I format after playing just 116 games while Rohit has scored 3,379 runs after playing 12 more games compared to Guptill to e

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.