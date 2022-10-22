T20 world Cup 2022 News
All neurological observations normal, PCB updates on Shan's injury
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that batter Shan Masood has had his concussion retested after he was awkwardly hit in the head by a shot by Mohammad Nawaz in the net
Babar will be top run scorer in T20 World Cup - Sehwag, Vaughan predicts
Former captains - Indian Virender Sehwag and England's Michael Vaughan have made their picks for the batsman who could end up as the top scorer for the ongoing 2022 ICC T20 World C
Misbah believes Suryakumar's inclusion strengthens India
Former Pakistani skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has praised Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav, saying that India's batsman has gotten stronger since joining the team.Misbah mentioned that Sur
Inglis picks up hand injury at golf course
Australia wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis has been taken to a local medical facility in Sydney after sustaining a hand injury while playing golf.Australia are grappling with fears
Sri Lanka vs UAE, Group A, Match 6 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates (UAE) clash in Game 6 of the 2022 T20 World Cup. It should be noted that both teams lost their first clash and are excited to make a comeback in
Shami Shares Ideas with shaheen for the T20 World Cup 2022
Veteran Indian pacesetter Mohammed Shami became Shaheen Shah Afridi's mentor ahead of the October 23 match between India and Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Shami has joined In
Rishabh Pant injured ahead of T20 World Cup? Fans share disturbing image of Pant
Upon seeing the younger wicketkeeper batsman, supporters of the Indian national cricket team became concerned during the warm-up match of the 2022 India T20 World Cup against the A
Namibia vs Netherlands, Group A, Match 5 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
NAM vs. NED Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Player XI for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match, Oct 18.Namibia shocked the Asian champions by defeating hi
Shaheen and Fakhar join Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2022
Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman have arrived in Brisbane to join Pakistan's squad for the 2022 World Cup, which began today with Namibia's victory over Sri Lanka.Pakistan are
Sri Lanka vs Namibia, Group A, Match 1 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Namibia (NAM) plays Sri Lanka (SL) in Match 1 of T20 World Cup 2022 in Geelong on Sunday. Dasun Shanaka will lead the Sri Lankan team and Gerhard Erasmus will be the skipper of the
Salman Butt criticizes Pakistani selectors on T20 World Cup 2022 selection
Former Pakistan national cricket team captain Salman Butt has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee for squad selection for the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Ravi Shastri makes a bold prediction for India before T20 World Cup
Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri believes the current batting squad his team has assembled at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is the best he's seen.Former Team India head coach Ravi Sh