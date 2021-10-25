
T20 World Cup 2021 News
thumb

Kohli's epic reply to journalist asking him whether Rohit should be dropped

There were several occasions where the international captains have had to face unexpected questions from the reporters over the years. Some post-match press conferences have made t

thumb

Gavaskar wants India-Pakistan final

The ICC Twenty/20 has already started in Oman and United Arab Emirates. Former Cricketers are sharing their analysis and thoughts regarding this mega event.Gavaskar wants India-Pak

thumb

Need to play our A game against strong Pakistan: Kohli

The biggest battle of the ICC World Twenty/20 will be played between India and Pakistan. Indian captain Virat Kohli has spoken to the media ahead of this game.Need to play our A ga

thumb

Riyad expresses disappointment over media criticism

Bangladesh sealed their spot in Super Twelve with a win by highest margin in their history. But captain Mahmudullah arrived in press conference with deep face. The reason was soon

thumb

India's game if they get Babar out: Panesar

The biggest game of the ICC World Twenty/20 will be played between India and Pakistan. Both rivals will battle each other at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24.India

thumb

Vaughan don't see India favorite

India won against England chasing down a huge score in the Warm Up game. Still, former English captain Michael Vaughn is not willing to take the name of Men In Blue as favorites in

thumb

Warner is not finished says Maxwell

David Warner is having a rough period with his bat. As a result he is facing huge criticism recently. But he has got the support of his team mate Glenn Maxwell who is very certain

thumb

A much needed win: Shakib

Bangladesh Cricket Team's win against Oman Cricket Team is a satisfactory win says the player of the match Shakib Al Hasan. The Tiger's win their second match at the ICC World Twen

thumb

Ready to get dropped for team : Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan had a disaster of a season as batsman in the Indian Premier League- IPL recently. But he will not think twice to drop himself from the team line up if t

thumb

Pakistan create headline showing Sportsmanship

Pakistan Cricket Team played West Indies Cricket Team in a warm up match of ICC World Twenty/20 today. In which the Men In Green has generated headline calling back Shimron Hetmyer

thumb

Babar Azam sends warning to Team India ahead of T20 World Cup 2021

The T20 World Cup 2021 is scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 17 onwards. Meanwhile, several teams have been experimenting with their team combinations in

thumb

Dinesh Karthik predicts England to clinch T20 World Cup 2021

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has thoroughly enjoyed himself as a commentator ever since donning the commentator's hat in international cricket. Having made his commentary debut

