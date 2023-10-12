T20 records News
Shoaib Malik aims to break Gayle's T20 record
Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is aiming to break the record for most T20 runs held by West Indies legend Chris Gayle.Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has expressed
Imran Tahir breaks MS Dhoni's record in T20 Cricket
After a long wait of 10 years, Guyana Amazon Warriors have won their first CPL title under the captaincy of Imran Tahir. The South African leg-spinner also became the oldest captai
Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab Khan on breaking his record
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has congratulated all-rounder Shadab Khan on becoming the first Pakistani bowler to win 100 wickets in T20I cricket.Former Pakistan cricket te
Mohammad Rizwan overtake Virat Kohli in T20I record
Rizwan's determination and grit remain unparalleled, which allowed him to surpass Virat Kohli's T20I record for most runs after 48 innings.Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter Mohammad