t20 cricket News
PAKvsNZ - Mohammad Rizwan Surpasses Kohli and Azam, Becomes Fastest to 3,000 T20I Runs
During the second T20I match against New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan made history by surpassing Virat Kohli and Babar Azam
My aim Is to break Chris Gayle’s Record for most runs in T20 cricket, says Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik has shown interest in becoming part of Pakistan's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The former Pakistan captain last played international cricket against Banglades
Imran Tahir breaks MS Dhoni's record in T20 Cricket
After a long wait of 10 years, Guyana Amazon Warriors have won their first CPL title under the captaincy of Imran Tahir. The South African leg-spinner also became the oldest captai
Shadab Khan achieves unique milestone in T20 cricket
Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan, who currently plays for Sussex in the ongoing T20 Vitality Blast, has achieved another milestone in the shortest cricket format.Pakistani all-rou
Shaheen Shah Afridi achieves a unique milestone in T20 cricket
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi achieved another career milestone in the 5th T20I international against New Zealand, although he ended up on the losing side.Shaheen Afridi achieved
Babar Azam becomes the fastest cricketer to score 9,000 runs in T20 cricket
Babar Azam was the fastest cricketer to score 9,000 runs in T20 cricket in the first eliminator of Pakistan Super League (PSL), played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.During the first
Ben Duckett is ready to play for England in all three formats
England batter Ben Duckett, 28, has shown he is ready to seize any opportunity that presents itself to represent England in all three cricket formats.England opener Ben Duckett enj
Aaron Finch announces retirement from International Cricket
Aaron Finch has ended a stunning international career in which he led Australia to their first ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy.Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from T20Is, e
Wahab Riaz is first Pakistani bowler to take 400 wickets in T20
Veteran pacer from Pakistan Wahab Riaz has achieved another milestone in T20 cricket in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Pacer Wahab Riaz, who played in C
Shoaib Malik achieves another major milestone in T20 cricket
Veteran Pakistani batsman Shoaib Malik became just the second batter to hit 12,000 T20 runs. He achieved the feat while playing for the Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League (LP
He is a fabulous leader, VVS Laxman praises Hardik Pandya
As India begins its transition phase in T20Is, the New Zealand tour will be the first opportunity for the young players to make their mark. Some of them have already represented In
We still have a long way to go in understanding T20 cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin
Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin thinks some changes should be made to the T20 format and stresses the importance of understanding how people consume the sport.Veteran off-spinn