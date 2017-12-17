T10 League 2017 News
Tamim hits the record book of T10
In the newly incorporated format of cricket, Bangladesh dashing opener Tamim Iqbal Khan inserted his name in the record books.Tamim is now in number four in the highest batting ave
Shakib's Kerala, Tamim's Pakhtoons through to semis
Shakib Al Hasan's Kerala Kings, Tamim Iqbal's Pakhtoons, Punjabi Legends and Maratha Arabians have qualified for the semi-finals in T10 League 2017 in Sharjah.Yesterday four play-o
Shakib, Tamim take field in T10 on day two
Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal will be playing in separate matches on the second day of T10 League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The last group stage matches will be played today. [
Shakib shines in opening T10 match
Shakib Al Hasan's Kerala Kings have clinched a comfortable victory of eight wickets in the opening T10 League match against Bengal Tigers in Group A in Sharjah.Kings put Tigers int