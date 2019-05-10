T10 Cricket League News
ICC charges Avishka Gunawardene, Nuwan Zoysa for alleging corruption
On behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), the governing body of world cricket – the International Cricket Council (ICC), on Friday, has charged ex Sri Lankan cricketers Nuwan
Abu Dhabi to exclusively host T10 League for next five years
Abu Dhabi Cricket has signed an agreement with the organizers of the T10 League. The shortest form of the game will now be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.The 10 over format to
Watch: Afridi's 4 consecutive sixes in T-10 league
Rovman Powell's spectacular knock of 80 from just 35 balls goes in vain as Pakhtoons clinch a narrow win against the Northern Warriors in the 25th match of the T-10 league.The form
Watch: DJ Bravo's new pre-dismissal celebration
Former Windies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo had a pre-dismissal celebration in the third-place playoff game in T10 Cricket League.One of the most exciting cricket leagues around the ga
Northern Warriors clinch T10 League, 2018 title
Northern Warriors won the second edition of T10 League defeating Pakhtoons by 22 runs in the final on Sunday night. Northern Warriors is one of the three new teams that made their
Bengal Tigers finish at third in T10 Cricket League 2018
Bengal Tigers finished at the third position in this year's T10 Cricket League after beating Maratha Arabians in the third place playoff.The most exciting T10 Cricket League has co
Watch: Hales' 87 off 32 guides Maratha Arabians to victory
English right-handed batsman Alex Hales' aggressive knock of 87 runs from 32 balls guided Maratha Arabians to a victory in T10 Cricket League.The ongoing T10 Cricket League in the
Watch: Bairstow smashes 84 from 24 balls in T10 League
England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow was among the records in the ongoing T10 league as he smashed 84 runs in only 24 balls.The ongoing T10 Cricket League tournament in the
Watch: Northern Warriors smash 183 in 10 overs in T10 League
Northern Warriors played a record-breaking inning of 183 from only ten overs in the ongoing T10 Cricket League tournament.The T10 Cricket League in the United Arab Emirates is the
Watch: Mohammad Shahzad and Sohail Khan share a lighter moment in the field
Pakistan fast bowler Sohail Khan had a lighter way of sent-off to Afghanistan batsman Mohammad Shahzad in the ongoing T10 League.The T10 League in the United Arab Emirates is one o
Watch Shahzad slams 74 from 16 in T10 League
Afghanistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad slammed a blistering cameo of 74 runs from 16 balls in the opening game of the ongoing T10 League.In the list of cricket leagues
ICC looks to tighten screw to T20 franchise and T10 leagues
Since Indian Premier League overflowed the profit margin, ICC member nations have been launching new franchise leagues which is increasingly becoming a threat to international fixt