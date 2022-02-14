Sylhet Sunrisers News
I definitely want to return in national team: Bijoy
Wicket-keeper batter Anamul Haque Bijoy, who has come under discussion again during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL),wants to represent Bangladesh in all three formats. He has
Jacks blitz sends Chattogram into play-offs
Chattogram Challengers have secured a play-off in the last match of the group stage in BPL with the batting frenzy of Jacks and Shamim towards the end.Jacks blitz sends Chattogram
Narine finishes off in style to seal Comilla's playoff berth
Comilla Victorians defeated Sylhet Sunrisers by 4 wickets in the 26th match of the 8th edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and secured play-off as the second team.After losi
Bopara fined 75% of match fee for ball tampering
Sylhet Sunrisers captain Ravi Bopara has been punished for tampering with the ball in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Although a ban was imposed at first, after Bopara's appea
Ingram's 90 not enough as Shakib, Munim, Bravo star in Barishal's victory
Fortune Barisal defeated Sylhet Sunrisers by 12 runs in the 24th match of the eighth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Barisal, which had already secured the last four, s
Mushfiqur, Soumya hand Sylhet defeat on homecoming
Sylhet Sunrisers' arrival to the home, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, has not been on the positive side of the spectrum as Khulna Tigers triumphed over them by 15 runs in th
Taskin to miss remainder of BPL
Sylhet Sunrisers fast bowler Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out for the rest of the BPL 2022 with a back injury.Taskin in race to get fit before Afghanistan seriesTaskin, who was sign
Barishal, Sylhet share points after washout
The Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal clash at the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 has been completely washed out with heavy rain in Dhaka.'Match Abandoned' says the big sc
Fletcher, Soumya steer Khulna to big win
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 has returned to Dhaka for its second leg in the capital city, and Khulna Tigers have made light work of a 143-run chase against Sylhet Sunriser
Mrittunjoy's crucial hat-trick earns Chattogram victory in run feast
Chattogram Challengers defeated Sylhet Sunrisers by 16 runs in the tonight's match of the eighth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Chattogram's pacer Mrittunjoy Chowdhur
Ton-up Tamim outclasses Sylhet, Simmons' 116 in vain
For the second time inBangladesh Premier League (BPL) history two players have scored a hundred in the match, as Tamim Iqbal's Minister Dhaka have triumphed over Lendl Simmons' Syl
Sylhet off the mark, Dhaka suffer third defeat
Sylhet Sunrisers may have not looked the favourites on paper against star-studded Minister Dhaka, but they have managed to get their first points of BPL 2022 with a comprehensive v