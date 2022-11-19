
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Syed Rasel News
thumb

BPL 2023: Sylhet Strikers rope in Dhananjaya de Silva

The most popular franchisecricket in Bangladesh, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will start from January.Before the players’ draft of this year's BPL on November 23, the franchises

thumb

BPL 2019-20: Syed Rasel named Dhaka Platoon bowling coach

Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) team Dhaka Platoon have appointed former Bangladesh pacer Syed Rasel as their new bowling coach for this year’s edition of BPL.Rasel ha

thumb

Selectors make your heart bigger: Rasel

The Dhaka Premier League (DPL) will kick off on 5th February and on Thursday, the players draft have been revealed where 227 cricketers are picked. After seeing the list, pacer Sye

thumb

Rasel back to competitive cricket post long lay-off

Syed Rasel - once a big name of Bangladesh cricket. He was lost to oblivion due to injuries, and started his own business instead. Many thought he would never be back in the field

thumb

Rasel reveals about Mashrafe's generosity

Cricketer Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is not only the number one captain in the history of Bangladesh but also well known as a good human being. The 33 year old Narail Express is very pop

thumb

Syed Rasel lost two years of career due to wrong MRI report of Apollo

Considered to be one of the most talented left hand pacers of Bangladesh, Syed Rasel started his international career back in 2005 making Test and ODI debut against Sri Lanka. Rase

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.