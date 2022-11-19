Syed Rasel News
BPL 2023: Sylhet Strikers rope in Dhananjaya de Silva
The most popular franchisecricket in Bangladesh, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will start from January.Before the players’ draft of this year's BPL on November 23, the franchises
BPL 2019-20: Syed Rasel named Dhaka Platoon bowling coach
Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) team Dhaka Platoon have appointed former Bangladesh pacer Syed Rasel as their new bowling coach for this year’s edition of BPL.Rasel ha
Selectors make your heart bigger: Rasel
The Dhaka Premier League (DPL) will kick off on 5th February and on Thursday, the players draft have been revealed where 227 cricketers are picked. After seeing the list, pacer Sye
Rasel back to competitive cricket post long lay-off
Syed Rasel - once a big name of Bangladesh cricket. He was lost to oblivion due to injuries, and started his own business instead. Many thought he would never be back in the field
Rasel reveals about Mashrafe's generosity
Cricketer Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is not only the number one captain in the history of Bangladesh but also well known as a good human being. The 33 year old Narail Express is very pop
Syed Rasel lost two years of career due to wrong MRI report of Apollo
Considered to be one of the most talented left hand pacers of Bangladesh, Syed Rasel started his international career back in 2005 making Test and ODI debut against Sri Lanka. Rase