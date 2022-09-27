
Syed Kirmani News
thumb

Warning to non-striker is right spirit of game, says Muralitharan

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharmais in the news for being the first woman cricketer to run out the Englandbatter without delivering the ball. At Lord's on Saturday, she knocked off

thumb

Ask two Kirmanis : What's in a name?

“What's in a name? is the famous quote English poet William Shakespeare had said.[caption id="attachment_148734" align="aligncenter" width="1200"] Syed Kirmani shares a light momen

thumb

MS Dhoni still great : Syed Kirmani

By Bipin DaniFormer India stumper Syed Kirmani does not believe that MS Dhoni's reflexes have slowed down at the nearing age of 38.  Speaking exclusively over telephone from Bangal

