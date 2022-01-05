
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Sydney Thunders News
thumb

Big Bash League: Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers postponed after Covid-19 outbreak

Wednesday's Big Bash League game between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers has been postponed after 12 Heat players tested positive for Covid-19.The Big Bash League outbreak of Covid

thumb

Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Hasnain takes triple-wicket Maiden in stunning BBL debut spell

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain made a memorable Big Bash League debut for Sydney Thunder, winning three wickets in his first five deliveries against the Adelaide Strikers o

thumb

Sydney Thunders sign Alex Hales for BBL 2019-20

Star England batsman Alex Hales has joined the Sydney Thunder camp for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) stint.The Thunders' authority confirmed on October 2 (Wednesday) with more

thumb

Watch: Cook gets run-out in a strange fashion

How frustrating would that be if a mix-up happens between the wickets while the batsman tries to rotate strike to the other batsman? Getting run-out is one of the most annoying way

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.