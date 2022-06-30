Sussex County Cricket Club News
Mohammad Rizwan powers on Sussex to victory over Derbyshire after thrilling chase
Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and left-hander Ali Orr shone with the bat as the duo propelled Sussex to a brilliant win over Derbyshire after an incredible chase
Gillespie to join England Lions coaching staff
Former Australia pace bowler Jason Gillespie will join the coaching staff of England Lions, the second tier team of the England and Wales.Gillespie, who is currently the head coach
Halsall joins Sussex splitting up with Bangladesh
Showing the reason to accompany his sickly father, Bangladesh national team assistant coach Richard Halsall submitted his resignation letter to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) o
Finch plumbs 30 runs in an over in NatWest T20 Blast
In the ongoing NatWest T20 Blast, Surrey’s Australian recruit Aaron Finch blasted 30 runs in an over against Sussex at the Oval on Monday. Finch ultimately scored an unbeaten knock
Bangladesh team starts practice in Sussex
Bangladesh national cricket team now is at Sussex in England for 10-days preparation camp to adjust with the conditions for the tri-nation series and the ICC Champions Trophy.Mashr
Bangladesh to play two warm-up games in England
Bangladesh will play two practice matches in England ahead of Ireland tri-nation series and ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The matches will be played during Tigers' ten-day camp in Sus