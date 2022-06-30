
Sussex County Cricket Club News
Mohammad Rizwan powers on Sussex to victory over Derbyshire after thrilling chase

Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and left-hander Ali Orr shone with the bat as the duo propelled Sussex to a brilliant win over Derbyshire after an incredible chase

Gillespie to join England Lions coaching staff

Former Australia pace bowler Jason Gillespie will join the coaching staff of England Lions, the second tier team of the England and Wales.Gillespie, who is currently the head coach

Halsall joins Sussex splitting up with Bangladesh

Showing the reason to accompany his sickly father, Bangladesh national team assistant coach Richard Halsall submitted his resignation letter to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) o

Finch plumbs 30 runs in an over in NatWest T20 Blast

In the ongoing NatWest T20 Blast, Surrey’s Australian recruit Aaron Finch blasted 30 runs in an over against Sussex at the Oval on Monday. Finch ultimately scored an unbeaten knock

Bangladesh team starts practice in Sussex

Bangladesh national cricket team now is at Sussex in England for 10-days preparation camp to adjust with the conditions for the tri-nation series and the ICC Champions Trophy.Mashr

Bangladesh to play two warm-up games in England

Bangladesh will play two practice matches in England ahead of Ireland tri-nation series and ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The matches will be played during Tigers' ten-day camp in Sus

