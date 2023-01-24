
Suspended News
thumb

Aaron Phangiso suspended from bowling in SA20 for illegal action

Joburg Super Kings left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso has been suspended from bowling at SA20, South Africa's franchise-based T20 tournament, for an illegal action.South Africa and Jo

thumb

Asif Afridi suspended by PCB for violating anti-corruption code

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leg spinner Asif Afridi has been provisionally suspended after two alleged breaches of the Pakistan Cricket Board's anti-corruption code.The Pakistan Cricket Boa

