
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Surrey County Cricket Club
Surrey County Cricket Club News
thumb

T20 Blast 2019: Cameron Delport slams 38-ball century

Cameron Delport hammered the fifth-fastest century in English domestic Twenty20 cricket on Friday night at Vitality Blast at Chelmsford.The 38-ball century fired Essex up to convin

thumb

"IPL is mentally not as fresh as I would have liked"- English pacer Curran

English bowling all-rounder Tom Curran reveals that he chose Big Bash League (BBL) over Indian Premier League (IPL) for the preparation of upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in En

thumb

Imran Tahir to play for Surrey in T20 Blast after World Cup

South Africa spinner Imran Tahir will play for Surrey in this summer's T20 Blast competition in England and Wales.He will join the Surrey squad before the opening match against Ess

thumb

Kohli picks county over Afghanistan Test

India captain Virat Kohli has singed with Surrey County Cricket Club for three four-day matches from June 9 to 28. He will miss the historic Afghanistan Test in Bengaluru in the sa

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.