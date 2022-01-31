
Super Smash News
Super Smash: All Rounder Mitchell Santner blasts Northern Brave to competitive title

Black Caps all-rounder Mitchell Santner blasted the Northern Brave to the men's Super Smash T20 title.Coupled with an excellent 71 from 34 from opener Katene Clarke, the Brave amas

Watch: Van Beek takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Hampton

Fielding standards are not the same as before as players are setting a great example by saving crucial runs while also taking extraordinary catches for the team. The cricket frater

Watch: Kiwi cricketer clips brilliant 'one-handed flying' catch

During the final of New Zealand's domestic T20 tournament, Super Smash, between Wellington Firebirds and Auckland Aces on Sunday, Ace's captain Craig Cachopa grabbed a stunning one

