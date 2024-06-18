Super 8 News
Match officials for the Super 8 revealed
Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough will serve as the on-field umpires for the USA’s historic first-ever knockout match at an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which takes place agains
