Super 4 News
thumb

India vs Bangladesh Match Super 4 Asia Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

There may be nothing at stake for a place in the 2023 Asia Cup final, but India and Bangladesh will be looking to achieve opposite things in the final Super Four match in Colombo o

thumb

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Match 5 Super 4 Asia Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in their final Super Four game. In their last appearance at the Colombo venue, Pakistan suffered a heavy defeat against their arch-rivals India.In the

thumb

Pakistan vs India Match 2 super 4 Asia Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The third match of the Super 4 phase of the 2023 Asia Cup will feature a clash between Pakistan (PAK) and India (IND) at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo o

thumb

Pakistan announce playing XI for clash against India

Pakistan is all set to take on arch-rivals India in the third Super Four match of the ongoing 2023 Asia Cup in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday.Pakistan is expected to face India on Su

thumb

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match 2 super 4 Asia Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be played on September 9 in Colombo. The match will begin at 3:00 pm local time. Both teams have already played a game earlier in the

thumb

Jasprit Bumrah rejoins team India in Colombo ahead of Pakistan clash

After taking a short break from his 2023 Asia Cup duties to celebrate the birth of his first child, Jasprit Bumrah has rejoined the Indian team. Jasprit Bumrah arrived in Colombo e

thumb

Asia Cup 2023 super 4 matches in Colombo likely to be Shifted due to heavy rain forecast

The ongoing 2023 Asia Cup, co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, is facing a possiblevenue of its Super Four stage due to heavy rain forecast in Colombo.The Asia Cup games in Colomb

thumb

KL Rahul clears fitness test at NCA, will be Join Indian Team For Super 4 Stage

Wicketkeeper batsman KL Rahul has passed his fitness test and will join the India team at the Asia Cup 2023, according to reports. He will be available for selection for the Super

thumb

Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan, Super 4 Match 2, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

India vs Pakistan, Super Four, Match 2 (A1 vs. A2) of Asia Cup T20 2022 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.India (IND) and Pakistan (PAK) will face off in

