Sun Risers Hyderabad News
SRH release nine players including Dhawan, Brathwaite, Hales
Sun Risers Hyderabad have released nine players including Shikhar Dhawan, Carlos Brathwaite, Alex Hales ahead of the auction process for IPL 2019.Sun Risers Hyderabad had a tremend
MI, CSK, KKR and SRH involve in a funny battle in twitter
IPL franchises Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Sun Risers Hyderabad are involved in a funny conversation within them in twitter.Every franchise of Indian Premier League (I
Three players SRH should release ahead of the auction
Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) is also an important franchise in the Indian Premier League. They were the runner-ups in the last edition after losing to Chennai Super Kings in the fina