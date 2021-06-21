Suhrawadi Shuvo News
Saif's blistering 60 hands Doleshwar dominating win
Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have started the Super League phase with a big win of 6 wickets against the inform Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DP
Akhtar Group takes unique initiative for grassroot level cricketers
Akhtar Group, the owner of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Chattogram Challengers, has taken a unique initiative to bring cricketers from the grassroots level. The repute
Suhrawadi Shuvo's father passes away
Bangladesh cricketer Suhrawadi Shuvo’s father Abdur Rashid Babu passed away on Saturday at Rangpur Medical College. He died of a heart attack at 5:10 am. Suhrawadi himself confirme
Barishal qualify for playoffs as Dhaka lose despite Naim's century
Fortune Barishal have secured the play-off by defeating Beximco Dhaka by 2 runs in the last match of league stage of Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament. For this, Minister Group Rajsha
Tamim announced as Fortune Barishal captain
Fortune Barishal have officially announced the name of their captain for upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup. Barishal have kept believe on the most experienced and big star of the team T
Video: Shuvo gets struck by Taskin's bouncer
Victoria Sporting Club's Suhrawadi Shuvo has got struck on the lower side of his neck by Taskin Ahmed's bouncer in the third ball of the 25th over in the match between Abahani and