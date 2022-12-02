Stuart Binny News
Pollard and Azam lift New York Strikers past Delhi Bulls in last-over thriller
New York Strikers' skipper KieronPollard and Azam Khan, displaying the skills that makes them two of the finesthitters in limited over cricket, pulled off an exciting seven-wicket
Stuart Binny calls time on playing career
The maker of 6 for 4 vs Bangladesh, Stuart Binny, has retired from all forms of cricket with immediate effect.37-year-old Binny has represented India in six Tests, 14 ODIs and thre
Throwback: When a fan asked Mayanti for a romantic date; the sports journalist gave an epic reply
Mayanti Langer is widely recognised as one of the best female journalists in the sports industry. She has a wide range of knowledge when it comes to football and cricket. Mayanti w
10 Indian cricketers who might not play T20Is again
India recently had a terrific T20I outing in Australia, winning the three-match T20I series 2-1. In 2020, India played 10 shorter formats of the game and lost only one game. This s
Mayanti gives an epic reply to haters when asked about Stuart Binny
It is really shocking to see people making use of social media to troll celebrities or cricketers in an offensive manner. This should be stopped. We have seen netizens spreading ha