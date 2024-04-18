Steve Smith News
Maxwell signs with Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket
Star Aussie all rounder Glenn Maxwell has signed with Washington Freedom to play thr Major League Cricket 2024 along with his teammates - Travis Head and Steve Smith under the coac
Travis Head joins Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket 2024
Australia's star Travis Head has joined Washington Freedom along with his teammate Steve Smith to play the upcoming Major League Cricket 2024. The 30 year old flamboyant southpaw d
"Steve Smith Opens Up About Challenges as Test Opener After David Warner's Retirement"
The legendary Australian cricketer Steve Smith recently talked about the difficulties he's had adjusting to his new position as a Test opener. David Warner's decision to retire fro
Smith backs Kohli to be added to India's squad for upcoming T20 world cup
Australian star batter Steve Smith gave his support to Virat Kohli for his inclusion to the Indian team squad for the upcoming T20 world cup, which commences from 1st June. In rece
Steve Smith criticism unfair thinks Aussie coach Andrew MacDonald
Australian coach Andrew MacDonald said Smith will retain his opening position in the upcoming Border - Gavaskar series at home despite his poor outing at top of the order. Smith on
Cameron Green boosts his ranking up after his cracking knock against New Zealand
Australia's prodigious young all rounder Cameron Green boosted his ranking after his match winning 174 knock against New Zealand in Wellington. The knock which decimated the Kiwi t
He can earn himself big pay cheques: Johnson makes explosive comment about Smith
Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnsontalks about why Steve Smith wants to play in T20 World Cup. He thinks that thisstar batter is playing international T20 for money.Smith has a
Smith not too fussed about T20 world cup position rather aware of New Zealand threat in Wellington
Smith has admitted his poor run in T20I cricket and said he might miss the T20 world cup after his below average outing in New Zealand series. He isn't fussed about his T20I role,
Warner to miss third T20I, Smith to open the innings for Australia
David Warner will miss the third T20I after injuring his muscle. CA narrated in a statement that he'll not be in the xi for the third and final T20I against New Zealand in Auckland
Steve Smith in consideration for T20 World Cup 2024
2024 is the year of the T20 WorldCup. The T20 World Cup is therefore a major part of every team's preparationand planning. A few days ago, Australia, which won the ODI World Cup fo
Cummins, Starc, Smith return to Australia T20I team
Australia have announced thesquad for the three-match T20I series to tour New Zealand. Pat Cummins,Mitchell Starc, and Steve Smith have returned to the squad for the T20Iseries.Mit
Shamar Joseph's 7-wicket haul give West Indies win in Australia after 27 years
West Indies have secured a greatvictory against Australia thrillingly. The visiting team defeated Australia by8 runs in the second and final Test in Brisbane. Australia collapsed l