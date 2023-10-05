Steve Harmison News
Former England bowler Steve Harmison wants ICC to modify rule
Former England cricketer SteveHarmison has called for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to expand theexisting ODI World Cup roster restriction of 15 players.Harmison argues t
I don't expect Jason Roy to come back: Steve Harmison
Jason Roy was excluded fromEngland's World Cup squad, and former England pacer Steve Harmison thinks it isthe end of his international career.England made a last-minute changein th
Harmison wants Moeen in England Test squad
England all-rounder Moeen Ali is in the preliminary squad of 30, but it is not yet certain whether he will be in the final 15-member squad. There is a fierce battle for a place in
Harmison describes Shoaib's stupidity towards no. 11 in county cricket
Former England pacer Steve Harmison can never forget Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar's behavior. At the 2003 County Championships, foreign cricketer Shoaib was throwing one ball a
Peter Siddle slams Steve Harmison
Australia pacer Peter Siddle has slammed former England fast-bowler Steve Harmison after the latter had mentioned that Steve Smith will forever be branded as a 'cheat' despite his
Sachin was in tears thanking us, says Harmison
Former English fast bowler, Steve Harmison, recalls the time when England toured India in the aftermath of 2008 terror attacks. And why this was the only time when he didn't mind l