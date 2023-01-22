
Stephen Doheny News
thumb

Doheny, Tector, Little help Ireland beat Zimbabwe to equal series

Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runsin the second match of the three-match ODI series in Harare on Saturday(January 21). Despite losing the first match of the series, Paul Stirling-led

thumb

Garry Ballance starts his Zimbabwe career with emphatic 5-wicket win over Ireland

After more than five and a halfyears, former England cricketerGary Ballance has played international cricket. He has also contributedwith the bat in the first match for his home co

thumb

Stephen Doheny named in Ireland's white ball squad for Zimbabwe tour

Capless batsman Stephen Doheny has been named in Ireland's ODI and T20I squad for the tour of Zimbabwe which is due to take place in January 2023. Doheny was part of Ireland's squa

thumb

Joy tons up in Bangladesh Emerging's 4-0 sweep

Bangladesh Emerging have completed a 4-0 sweep over Ireland Wolves, winning the fifth unofficial ODI narrowly by 5 runs at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Visitors

