Stephan Myburgh News
Stephan Myburgh announces retirement from international cricket
Netherlands batsman Stephan Myburgh has announced his retirement from international cricket to spend more time with his family. However, he is still weighing his future at club lev
South Africa knocked out of T20 World Cup, India in semi-finals
South Africa have succumbed to anunforgettable defeat to Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 onSunday (November 6) in Adelaide. With the 13-run defeat, they are knocked
Tom Cooper to make Netherlands comeback in ODIs after nine years
Veteran batsman Tom Cooper hasbeen named in the Netherlands side to face England in three World Cup SuperLeague ODIs in Amstelveen next week, his first ODI appearance in nine years
Ross Taylor signs off from international cricket
A 16-year-old international career has come to an end for New Zealand great Ross Taylor, who has won in his last ODI against Netherlands in Hamilton as the Blackcaps sealed 3-0 swe
Bowlers, Myburgh set up Netherlands' series win
Netherlands have beaten Ireland by four wickets in the third and final ODI at Utrecht to clinch series 2-1.This is the first time Netherlands have beaten a Full Member team in an O