Srikar Bharat News
Easwaran century puts India A in control on day 2
India A are on the way to taking abig lead in the second unofficial Test against Bangladesh A after the secondday on Wednesday (December 7) in Sylhet. They finished the day at 324/
Delhi Capitals set to release five cricketers including Shardul Thakur
Before the retention deadline,the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals will release its key players. The retentiondeadline is November 15, and teams must provide a list of retained players
Srikar Bharat leads RCB to a nail biting victory
RoyalChallengers Bangalore take the match against table toppers Delhi Capitals by 7wickets, where wicketkeeper batter Srikar Bharat smash a six in the finaldelivery of the game to