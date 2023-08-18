Sri Lankan Cricket Board News
Sri Lanka Cricket Accepts Lahiru Thirimanne's Resignation
The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket has accepted senior player Lahiru Thirimanne's decision to quit playing all forms of international cricket.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has
Sri Lankan Sports ministry panel to hear each case separately
The final verdict on three former Sri Lankan cricketers- Avishka Gunawardene, Nuwan Zoysa and Dilhara Lokuhettige- and the video analyst Sanath Jayasundara whose grievances are bei
PCB expresses its disappointment over the comments of SL Cricket Chief
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its disappointment over the comment of Sri Lanka Cricket Board President Shammi Silva in regards to security plans during their recent to
I got fed up staying there - SL Cricket Board President on Pakistan tour
Sri Lankan board president Shammi Silva expresses his dissatisfaction about the security system of Pakistan and says that they will reconsider the decision of touring Pakistan agai
Ireland to visit Pakistan soon - Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom
The Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, Warren Deutrom, has revealed his interest in touring to Pakistan after spending the last five days in Lahore, Pakistan with an invitation fr
Dimuth Karunaratne arrested over drink driving
Sri Lanka's longest format captain, Dimuth Karunaratne was arrested for drink driving incident in Colombo on Sunday morning after he was associated with an accident that put the dr
Malinga ready to feature in the next two games for Mumbai in IPL
Lasith Malinga is probably going to be accessible for the following two IPL matches for Mumbai Indians after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) mellowed its position on the participation of t
Dimuth Karunaratne named as stand-in skipper of Sri Lanka for South Africa Test series
Sri Lankan left-handed opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne has been named as the stand-in skipper for Sri Lanka in the Test series against South Africa.Sri Lankan Cricket team is ge