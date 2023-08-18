
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Sri Lankan Cricket Board News
thumb

Sri Lanka Cricket Accepts Lahiru Thirimanne's Resignation

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket has accepted senior player Lahiru Thirimanne's decision to quit playing all forms of international cricket.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has

thumb

Sri Lankan Sports ministry panel to hear each case separately

The final verdict on three former Sri Lankan cricketers- Avishka Gunawardene, Nuwan Zoysa and Dilhara Lokuhettige- and the video analyst Sanath Jayasundara whose grievances are bei

thumb

PCB expresses its disappointment over the comments of SL Cricket Chief

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its disappointment over the comment of Sri Lanka Cricket Board President Shammi Silva in regards to security plans during their recent to

thumb

I got fed up staying there - SL Cricket Board President on Pakistan tour

Sri Lankan board president Shammi Silva expresses his dissatisfaction about the security system of Pakistan and says that they will reconsider the decision of touring Pakistan agai

thumb

Ireland to visit Pakistan soon - Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom

The Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, Warren Deutrom, has revealed his interest in touring to Pakistan after spending the last five days in Lahore, Pakistan with an invitation fr

thumb

Dimuth Karunaratne arrested over drink driving

Sri Lanka's longest format captain, Dimuth Karunaratne was arrested for drink driving incident in Colombo on Sunday morning after he was associated with an accident that put the dr

thumb

Malinga ready to feature in the next two games for Mumbai in IPL

Lasith Malinga is probably going to be accessible for the following two IPL matches for Mumbai Indians after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) mellowed its position on the participation of t

thumb

Dimuth Karunaratne named as stand-in skipper of Sri Lanka for South Africa Test series

Sri Lankan left-handed opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne has been named as the stand-in skipper for Sri Lanka in the Test series against South Africa.Sri Lankan Cricket team is ge

    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.