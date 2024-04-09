
Sri Lanka women's cricket News
Chamari Athapaththu dismisses retirement plan, looking for T20 World Cup qualifiers

The captain of the Sri Lankanwomen's cricket team, Chamari Athapaththu, will decide her future after nextmonth's T20 World Cup Qualifiers."I'm still not decided onretirement. We ca

16-year-old Vishmi Gunaratna returns to Sri Lanka women's squad

Vishmi Gunaratna, a 16-year oldgirl, who had to miss the last Pakistan tour because of her O Levelexaminations has returned to the national squad.A student of Rathnavali BalikaVidy

Uncertainties prevail over Sri Lankan women's tour of Pakistan

Sri Lanka's national men's teamand Emerging players have already reached Bangladesh and England respectively,however, the fate of the national women's team tour of Pakistan hangs i

Sri Lanka's record holder in women's cricket to miss Pakistan tour

Vishmi Gunarathna will miss thePakistan tour because of her Level 11 examinations to run from May 23 to June1. Sri Lanka's women's team will play three T20Is and three ODIs' in Pak

Sripali Weerakkody to announce retirement soon

Sri Lanka's woman cricketer Sripali Weerakkody is all set to announce retirement from both formats of the game she has played.According to the sources close to her family and frien

Sripali becomes first Lankan women cricketer qualified as Master and Fitness Trainer

Sripali Weerakkody is Sri Lanka's first woman cricketer qualified as Master and Fitness Trainer. She has been certified by the Australian Institute of Fitness.Sharing the great new

Sri Lanka's 35 women cricketers to undergo medical and physical tests

Members of the Sri Lankan women's cricket team will undergo their medical tests this week. According to the sources in the SLC, 35 players will have their medical tests and screeni

Sri Lankan women's cricket mourn over untimely death of Poojani Liyanage

Sri Lanka's 33-year-old Poojani Liyanage, who died in an accident on Monday was not only a cricketer but a good scorer and umpire also, according to the international woman cricket

