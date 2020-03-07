Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2020 News
Watch: Shehan Jayasuriya takes a stunner to remove Rovman Powell
Sri Lanka's Shehan Jayasuriya has put on a Superman-esque effort in the second T20I against the West Indies, as he took a blinder to dismiss Rovman Powell at the Pallekele Internat
Dre-Russ explodes again as West Indies whitewash Sri Lanka
West Indies have responded very well. They were whitewashed in ODIs, but the Caribbean have proved again they’re the best in T20Is. This time the Lankans have been whitewashed in t
Kusal Perera joins team immediately after his marriage
BIPIN DANIMembers of the Sri Lankan team congratulated their wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Perera, who married to his childhood girl-friend Kalani De Silva in Colombo on Wednesday, a
Nuwan Pradeep suffers injury setback, ruled out of West Indies T20Is
BIPIN DANISri Lankan pace bowler, Nuwan Pradeep has sustained a hamstring injury and will miss the forthcoming T20I against visiting West Indies team. This was revealed by the team
Sri Lanka whitewash West Indies
Angelo Mathews took the lead with the ball as Sri Lanka were successfully able to go through a tense six-run win over West Indies in the third one-day international and swept the s
Hitting sixes was not easy at Hambantota, says SL team manager
BIPIN DANISri Lanka's score of 345 runs against losing West Indies team in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday is the highest (ODI) total without a six run boundary."Hitting sixes was very di
Sri Lanka bring back Perera in West Indies T20Is
Thisara Perera, after missing the series in India, has been recalled to by Sri Lanka to the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 series against the visiting West Indies.[caption id
Sri Lanka most likely to field same eleven in second ODI
BIPIN DANISri Lankan eleven is likely to be unchanged against West Indies on Wednesday.According to the highly placed sources close to the team management, the captain Dimuth Karun
Hope hopes for turnaround against Sri Lanka
West Indies wicket-keeper batsman Shai Hope hopes that they will come back in the second ODI and level the series by 1-1 after their 1-wicket defeat in the first ODI against Sri La
Sri Lankan and Windies teams pick longer route to reach Hambantota
BIPIN DANIOn Sunday, both the Sri Lankan and visiting West Indies teams had to take a longer route to reach to Hambantotoa, the venue for the second day/night ODI, scheduled to be
West Indies fined for slow over-rate in first ODI against Sri Lanka
West Indies have been fined 40 percent of their match fee for maintaining slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in the first ODI at the Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo
Playing XI almost confirmed as Shehan Jayasuriya replaces Gunathilaka
BIPIN DANISelectors have included Shehan Jayasuriya in the squad of 15 for the first ODI against West Indies. Shehan Jayasuriya has replaced Danushka Gunathilaka who is having back