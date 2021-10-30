Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2021 News
Miller keep Proteas alive for Semi
South Africa win a close contest against Sri Lanka in their third game of the tournament. Miller took Proteas home and ensured a 4wicket win against the former World Champions.Bavu
Madushanka needs no surgery
Sri Lanka's 29-year-old all-rounderLahiru Madushanka, who is likely to miss the upcoming T20I World Cup due toinjury needs no surgery. According to highly placedsources, the player
MCC clarifies Sri Lanka's wicket-keeper substitution in third T20I against South Africa
The Sri Lankan team managementhad sought the match official's permission to allow Dinesh Chandimal, thereserved player to keep wickets in place of Kusal Perera, who batted but wasu
Spinners hand Proteas series 2-0
South Africa have bagged their third consecutive T20I series win ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup as they sealed three-match series against Sri Lanka 2-0 with a game to go.It was sp
Maharaj to lead SA in T20Is, batting coach Justin Sammons returns home
The visiting Sri Lankan team willbe without the services of its batting coach Justin Sammons for the remainingthree T-20Is.Sammons was recently appointed asbatting consultant for t
Chameera's Player of the Match award was on his 4th wedding anniversary
It was an icing on the cake forSri Lankan fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera, who won the Man of the Match awardon his fourth wedding anniversary. "Yes, it was his fourth weddinganniv
Backup player Madhushanka leaves team bio-bubble for rehabilitation
Sri Lankan fast bowler DilshanMadhushanka has left the team hotel and returned home. The left-arm pacer, who will be21 on 18th of this month, was a part of the eight other backup p
Sri Lanka's first 21st century-born cricketer Maheesh Theekshana's family elated
In July this year, DevduttPadikkal became the first 21st-century-born cricketer to play for India. OnTuesday, it was Maheesh Theekshana, the right arm off-spinner, who became thefi
Love is sweet: Shanaka gets 'surprise gift' on his first wedding anniversary
The Sri Lankan team could not winthe second ODI against South Africa on Saturday but the captain Dasun Shanakahad a ‘surprise gift’ at the hotel just minutes after his arrival from
Malan 121, Shamsi fifer bring SA back to series
South Africa are back in the series as they thump Sri Lanka by 67 runs (DLS method) in the second ODI to set up series decider.Stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj decided to bat first
Watch: Aiden Markram plays a terrific pull shot against Sri Lanka
Aiden Kyle Markram hogged the limelight when he led the South African U-19 cricket team and went on to win the 2014 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The talented cricketer was named
Maharaj named as stand-in skipper for remaining SL ODIs
Keshav Maharaj has been appointed as the stand-in skipper for South Africa for the remaining two ODIs against Sri Lanka.Sri Lanka are hosting South Africathree ODIs and three T20Is