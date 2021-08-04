Sri Lanka vs India 2021 News
Krunal Pandya returns to India
Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya,who first tested Covid-19 positive in Sri Lanka is now \ negative and hasreturned home.According to the sources in SriLanka, the 30-year-old Pandya
Chahal, Gowtham tested positive for COVID-19
Two more players from the Indian touring squad in Colombo tested positive for COVID-19 in the likes of Krishnappa Gowtham and Yuzvendra Chahal.India's outing in Sri Lanka has come
Sri Lanka win series to end 13-year drought vs India
Sri Lanka have thumped understrength India to seal three-match T20I series 2-1 after a dominating seven-wicket win in game three at RPS, Colombo.This was Sri Lanka's first series w
If top 3 fire, India can defeat Sri Lanka despite weak batting line-up: Aakash Chopra
Team India suffered a defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in the second match of the ongoing T20I series in Colombo. The Men in Blue played without many good players but still put up
SL edge past depleted India to square series
The three-match series is levelled one-all after hosts Sri Lanka clinched a tight one in the second T20I against India on Wednesday.India had several players in isolation for being
SL vs Ind: Krunal's 8 close contacts test negative but not permitted to play next 2 T20Is
Team India put on a spectacular show against the depleted Lankan side during the ongoing tour. The Men in Blue comfortably won the ODI series by 2-1. They were en route to register
Shanaka thanks BCCI and SLC for letting Sri Lanka players to express their talent
Sri Lankan players breathed a sigh of relief after they levelled the series 1-1 against India at home. Their tactical approach was spot on right from the scratch. They bowled reall
Watch: Hasaranga lauds Chahar's delivery that outfoxed him
Wanindu Hasaranga won the hearts of the fans after he displayed incredible sportsmanship during the second T20I against India in Colombo. Sri Lanka's all-rounder who was batting on
India-Sri Lanka second T20I rescheduled after Krunal tested positive for COVID-19
The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India has been rescheduled now after Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19.The three-match T20I series between India a
Aakash Chopra reacts after Krunal Pandya tests positive for covid-19
Former Indian Test opener Aakash Chopra expressed concerns over the upcoming Test series between England and India which is going to be played in a soft bubble. Chopra's concerns a
Three more injury concerns for Sri Lanka ahead of second T20I
Sri Lanka are stuck with more injury concerns for the remaining two T20Is of the T20I series against India.The three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka has started after
Karunaratne cherishes on receiving a bat from his idol Hardik
Sri Lanka all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne cherished receiving a special gift from his idol Hardik Pandya before the first ODI.The three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lank