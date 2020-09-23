
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2020 News
BCB asks players and staffs to continue their preparations for Sri Lanka tour

Officials of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are tight lipped about the forthcoming Test series.However, the Bangladeshi players and the su

Ranjan Madugalle's help sought to convince health ministry

All is not yet lost for the Bangladesh cricket team touring to Sri Lanka for the ICC Test Championshi as ICC chief match referee Ranjan Madugalle's help sought to convince health m

Sri Lankan health ministry insists on a 14-day quarantine

Sri Lankan health ministry professionals have endorsed their earlier guidelines and have been insisting on a 14-day quarantine for the visiting Bangladesh cricket team. It's not go

BCB "willing to shorten" touring party

Bangladesh Cricket Board is likely to send a team of 25 players and 17 support staff members, if the compromise between the two boards on quarantine issue is reached, it is learnt

SLC comes up with split quarantine scheme for Bangladesh series

Sri Lanka Cricket proposed split quarantine scheme to Bangladesh Cricket Board, ahead of the much-anticipated series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.The much-anticipated Test seri

SLC awaits BCB'S response on health guidelines

Sri Lanka Cricket is waiting for the decision from Bangladesh Cricket Board, after sending the national health guidelines of the country ahead of the proposed series.The much antic

SL tour will proceed it it's 7 day of quarantine: BCB CEO

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury has told that the Sri Lankan Board have informed them a seven-day quarantine after travelling to Sri Lanka.Just a few hours

Sri Lanka's extended squad to have fitness tests today

Sri Lanka's probable squad of 23-players picked for the training ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh will undergo several fitness tests on Wednesday.According to the highly

Saif Hassan tested positive for COVID-19

Bangladesh batsman Saif Hassan has been tested positive for COVID-19 along with trainer Nick Lee ahead of the tour of Sri Lanka.A total of 17 cricketers and 7  supporting staff's s

Two scientists brief Bangladeshi players ahead of Sri Lanka tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday hired the services of two scientists to brief their players ahead of the forthcoming tour of Sri Lanka."They are researchers and experts an

BCB appoint Craig McMillan as batting consultant

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have appointed former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan as the batting consultant for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. The announcement was made by

Shakib will play from second Test: BCB president

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been serving ban for match-fixing issues currently which will end on October 29 this year. Bangladesh national team will be in Sri L

