Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022 News
thumb

Australian cricketers donate tour prize money to support Sri Lanka in crisis

Sri Lanka are in a great politicaland economic crisis. The Australian cricket team have visited the country recentlyamid severe shortage of fuel oil. They played three T20Is, five

thumb

Sri Lanka dominate on Day 2 as Mendis, Jayasuriya, Karunaratne shine

Sri Lanka were the one to rule Day 2 of the second Test against Australia, as Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis hit fifties after debutant Prabath Jayasuriya picked up 6 wickets

thumb

Smith and Labuschagne ton put Australia in control

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne shined as Australia post 298/5 in the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka. Both the batters reach their century, as it leaves the host

thumb

Jayawickrama misses the second Test due to testing positive for Covid-19

Praveen Jayawickrama has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be missing the second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia. The left arm off spinner becomes the second player in thi

thumb

Spinners dismantle Sri Lanka as Australia win by 10 wickets

Visitors Australia have absolutely ripped Sri Lanka in the first Test of the 2 match series as the Aussies have taken the match by 10 wickets. Sri Lanka were all out for a underwhe

thumb

Oshada Fernando replaces covid-19 infected Angelo Mathews in first Test

Sri Lankan right-handed batsman Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the ongoing Galle Test against Australia after being tested positive for COVID-19.Australia are on a long tour

thumb

Green, Khawaja hit fifties as Australia's lead grow over 100

Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja score half centuries on a rain hit day as Australia strengthened their grip on the first Test of the 2 match Test series. Australia ended the second

thumb

Nathan Lyon shines as Australia hold minor advantage over SL

13 wickets fell on the first day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia. Hosts Sri Lanka were all out for 212 after winning the toss. Australia in reply ended the day of

thumb

Sri Lanka announce squad for Australia Test series

Sri Lanka named an 18-member squad for the two-match home Test series against Australia which will start on June 29th.Australia are currently on tour to Sri Lanka to play three T20

thumb

Australia win dead rubber to make it 3-2 against SL

Australia won the 5th and final ODI of the five match series by 4 wickets. The series was already in the bag for Sri Lanka, with an unassailable lead of 3-1. With today's victory,

thumb

Sri Lankan fans express gratitude towards Aussies for touring Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan fans expressed gratitude towards the Australian cricket team in the fifth ODI, for touring Sri Lanka in challenging Circumstances.Sri Lankan fans decked in yellow ahead

thumb

Sri Lankan fans to support visiting Australian team in the final ODI

On Friday, the Sri Lankan fanswill ‘support’ the visiting Australian team during the 5th and the final D/NODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium. OneNationOnePeople, a non-profitnational

