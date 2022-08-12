Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022 News
Australian cricketers donate tour prize money to support Sri Lanka in crisis
Sri Lanka are in a great politicaland economic crisis. The Australian cricket team have visited the country recentlyamid severe shortage of fuel oil. They played three T20Is, five
Sri Lanka dominate on Day 2 as Mendis, Jayasuriya, Karunaratne shine
Sri Lanka were the one to rule Day 2 of the second Test against Australia, as Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis hit fifties after debutant Prabath Jayasuriya picked up 6 wickets
Smith and Labuschagne ton put Australia in control
Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne shined as Australia post 298/5 in the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka. Both the batters reach their century, as it leaves the host
Jayawickrama misses the second Test due to testing positive for Covid-19
Praveen Jayawickrama has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be missing the second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia. The left arm off spinner becomes the second player in thi
Spinners dismantle Sri Lanka as Australia win by 10 wickets
Visitors Australia have absolutely ripped Sri Lanka in the first Test of the 2 match series as the Aussies have taken the match by 10 wickets. Sri Lanka were all out for a underwhe
Oshada Fernando replaces covid-19 infected Angelo Mathews in first Test
Sri Lankan right-handed batsman Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the ongoing Galle Test against Australia after being tested positive for COVID-19.Australia are on a long tour
Green, Khawaja hit fifties as Australia's lead grow over 100
Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja score half centuries on a rain hit day as Australia strengthened their grip on the first Test of the 2 match Test series. Australia ended the second
Nathan Lyon shines as Australia hold minor advantage over SL
13 wickets fell on the first day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia. Hosts Sri Lanka were all out for 212 after winning the toss. Australia in reply ended the day of
Sri Lanka announce squad for Australia Test series
Sri Lanka named an 18-member squad for the two-match home Test series against Australia which will start on June 29th.Australia are currently on tour to Sri Lanka to play three T20
Australia win dead rubber to make it 3-2 against SL
Australia won the 5th and final ODI of the five match series by 4 wickets. The series was already in the bag for Sri Lanka, with an unassailable lead of 3-1. With today's victory,
Sri Lankan fans express gratitude towards Aussies for touring Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan fans expressed gratitude towards the Australian cricket team in the fifth ODI, for touring Sri Lanka in challenging Circumstances.Sri Lankan fans decked in yellow ahead
Sri Lankan fans to support visiting Australian team in the final ODI
On Friday, the Sri Lankan fanswill ‘support’ the visiting Australian team during the 5th and the final D/NODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium. OneNationOnePeople, a non-profitnational