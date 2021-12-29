Sri Lanka Under-19 Team News
Youth Asia Cup's semifinal line up
The line-up for the ongoing ACC Under-19 Asia Cup Semifinals in the United Arab Emirates has been finalized. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India have reached the Semifinals.Y
Avishka Tharindu dedicates record-breaking triple ton to family,college staff
BIPIN DANIAvishka Tharindu, who created a new school record in Sri Lanka with his triple century has dedicated this to his family and college administrators.Speaking exclusively ov
Under-19 boys get British visas : tour rescheduled
Bipin DaniSri Lanka's U-19 players and support staff members who were denied US visas could get British visas on Wednesday; it is learnt here.According to the highly placed sources
Sri Lanka's seven U-19 players going for US visa interviews on Tuesday
Sri Lanka's under-19 team manager and tour selector Farvez Mahroof is optimistic. He is hopeful of his team's tour of West Indies where tri-nation series against England and West I
Nipun Dananjaya retains captaincy for U-19 tri-series in West Indies
BIPIN DANINipun Dananjaya will lead the Sri Lanka Under-19 team for the forthcoming tri-nation series in West Indies.According to the sources in Sri Lanka, the two national select